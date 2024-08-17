Flood Plan Open House In Midland Monday

Midland County residents are encouraged to participate in an open house meetig nest Monday at Midland City Hall for a discussion on flood reduction projects.

The projects are funded by a $40 million allocation in the state budget, which are broken into two grants: $25 million from the Americaan Rescue Plan Act and a $15 million enhancement from the state, administered by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. Each of the grants has its own specific requirements around reporting, timelines and how the funds can be used. Due to funding related deadlines, decisions on future projects need to be made by the end of the year.

The Midland County Drain Commissioner, the Spicer Group and the Midland Business Alliance Advisory Committee on Infrastructure will be on hand to meet with community members to answewr questions and hear feedback about the projects. The meeting will take place in the Midland City Council Chambers from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M.