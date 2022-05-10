Flint Water Crisis Settlment Extended

Residents of Flint who have yet to make a claim in the city’s water settlement have a some extra time to do so after a federal judge extended the claim period.
Slated to end Thursday, May 12, claims can now be submitted until June 30. The state has provided $626 million to the city, with 80 percent of that going to people who were children at the time of the crisis.
Claims and information on how to file can be found online at flintwaterjustice.com. Registrants looking for help can call the claims administrator at 800-493-1754.