Flint Township Teen Found in Florida Thanks to Social Media

By jonathan.dent
July 5, 2024 6:23AM EDT
Troy Coleman (Flint Township Police)

A teen reported missing from Flint Township in May has been located in Florida.

17-year-old Troy Coleman was last seen on May 21st leaving his home. On Tuesday, two Twitch streamers with the handles Lacy and Clix were livestreaming in Miami, when they were approached by someone appearing to be Troy. Lacy shared that the boy’s brother saw the video and reached out to the streamers to try and get more information, and Thursday Flint Township Police announced that he had been located in Miami and was safe.

Authorities are working to return him back to Michigan.

