Flint Teen Missing, Police Seek Help Locating Him

By News Desk
November 23, 2023 12:30AM EST
(source: Flint PD)

A teen in Flint has been reported missing and police are asking for the public’s help locating him.

18-year-old Orlando Rodriguez, also called Lando, was last seen November 20 at his home in the 1800 block of Carmenbrook Parkway, wearing an orange jacket, black pants and shoes and carrying a black backpack. Rodrigues is described as 5’9″ and weighing 230 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call the Flint Police Department or 9-1-1.

