Flint Teen Missing and Endangered

A Flint Township teen girl has been reported missing and is considered endangered.
Police say 17-year-old Tanija Meanna Johns was last seen at the Clovertree Apartments on Court St. between I-75 and Ballenger Hwy. Monday, July 27. She is believed to have left on foot from the apartments. She was wearing a white shirt with wording, dark blue leggings, black Crocs shoes and a black bonnet.
Johns is described as having brown eyes and black hair. She is 5’3″ and weighs 112 pounds. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 or the Flint Township Police Department at (810) 600-3250.