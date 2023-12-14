WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Flint Teen Goes Missing Again

By jonathan.dent
December 14, 2023 4:00AM EST
(source: Flint PD)

A 15-year-old girl from Flint has been reported missing for a second time this year.

Kakyia Sherelle Johnson, who also goes by “Kyia” was last seen December 4th leaving the 700 block of Father Dukette Street. She is described as a black female with brown eyes and black hair, standing 5 feet 2 inches tall, and weighing roughly 125 pounds.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 or contact Officer Frye at (810) 237-6951.

