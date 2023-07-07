Flint Shooting Leaves Four Critically Injured

A shooting in Flint left four people critically injured Wednesday afternoon.

State Police investigators say the shooting took place in the 2800 block of Mallery Street shortly after 4:30. According to police, two 24-year-old women, a 24-year-old man, and a 23-year-old man were all injured when someone opened fire on the white Ford Taurus they were either in or near. As of Thursday afternoon, no suspects were in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call (810) 257-6956, or leave a tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.