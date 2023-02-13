Flint Residents Advised to Boil Water After Water Main Break

(Getty Images)

The City of Flint is under a boil water advisory after crews found a water main break late Friday morning.

Crews from the city’s Water Department are working to repair the break on Cedar Street near the Shelter of Flint. Until the issue is resolved, residents are being told to boil water for at least 60 seconds before using it to drink, cook, make ice, and more.

The break only affects Flint’s municipal water system, since all other Genesee County systems get water from other sources.