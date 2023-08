Police in Flint are searching for a man missing for the past three weeks.

46-year-old Jeremy Wayne Hinton was last seen at Flint’s Hurley Medical Center on July 24 wearing dark gray tee shirt, ripped jeans and sneakers. Hinton is a white male, five foot ten and weighs about 220 pounds. He has blue-gray eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call (810) 237-6821.