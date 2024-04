Police in Flint are looking for a man missing since December.

65-year-old Kosara Wayne McMillian, also known as Gino, was last seen in the donwtown area. McMillian is described as standing 5′”8 and weighing around 200 pounds. He has black eyes and graying, black hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 or Officer Perry at (810) 237-6951.