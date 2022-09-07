Flint Police Search for Missing Teen

The search for a missing girl in Flint is underway.

14-year-old Neveah Rain Harvey was last seen August 31 at Juliano’s C-Store at Corunna Road and South Ballenger Highway. Harvey is described as 5’3″ and 99 pounds with brown eyes and shoulder length, curly brown hair. She was wearing a black t-shirt and dark gray sweat pants with marker writing on them.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call (810) 237-6821 or 9-1-1.