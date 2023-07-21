Flint Police Search for Armed Robber

Police in Flint are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

Police say a suspect went into the Dollar General near the intersection of Fenton Road and West Atherton just before 6:00. Investigators say the suspect, described as a man in his 30s, produced a handgun and grabbed an unknown amount of money from the cash register. The suspect fled the scene before authorities arrived, and no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call (810) 732-1111 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.