Flint Police Looking for Missing Girl

(source: Flint Police Department)

A 12-year-old Flint girl has been reported missing.

Police say Breasia Robinson was last seen on November 3 around 5:00 p.m. leaving the 5000 block of E. Boulevard Dr. Robinson is 5’2″ and 120 pounds with brown eyes and a mix of black, maroon and blond hair. She was last seen wearing a green coat with brown fur, a blue polo shirt, tan pants, tan boots with white fur, and a brown bookbag.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Officer Hayman with the Flint Police Department at (810) 237-6824, reference Case number 22-363912.