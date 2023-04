A 39-year-old man is in critical condition at a Flint hospital after a shooting on Saturday.

Police responded to the 34 hundred block of Mason Streeet in Flint around 2:00 A.M. where they found the man suffering from gunshot wounds outside a residence. No suspect information is available.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 810-730-2535 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.