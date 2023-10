Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing Flint man.

47-year-old Mathew Norfleet was last seen nearly a month ago in the area of Fenton and Atherton roads. Norfleet is described as a white male with blue eyes and brown hair, standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighing roughly 160 pounds. Anyone with information on Norfleet’s whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 or (810) 237-6821.