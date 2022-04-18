Flint Man Leads Police in Vehicle Chase, Passenger Killed After Crash

A driver is facing charges after State Police say he fled the scene of a traffic stop, crashing the car he was driving, killing his passenger.
Troopers from the State Police Flint Post stopped a car just after midnight Sunday, April 17 near Pierson and Clio roads in Flint. Investigators say when troopers approached the vehicle they saw a handgun and suspected narcotics before the car fled the scene at a high speed. Troopers pursued the vehicle for nearly two miles, but were unable to catch up. The fleeing vehicle crashed near Welch Blvd. and Dayton Rd. The driver, a 44-year-old man from Flint, and his 45-year-old passenger were injured and taken to a Flint hospital.
State Police say the driver remains hospitalized. The passenger did not survive his injuries. The incident remains under investigation.