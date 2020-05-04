Flint Man Killed in Family Dollar Shooting
(Alpha Media file photo)
A security guard working at a Family Dollar in Flint was killed Friday, May 1 after he was shot in the head.
Police responded to the store at 877 Fifth Ave. around 2:15 p.m. 43-year-old Calvin Munerlyn was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police say a male suspect fled the scene to some high rise apartments behind the store. The suspect is described as a thin man, wearing black faded jeans, a black sweatshirt and black and white tennis shoes.
Please call the Flint Police Department of Michigan State Police if you have any information about the incident.