Flint Man Heading to Prison for Carjackings

A man from Flint has been sentenced to nearly 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to two violent carjackings.

Federal prosecutors say that 21-year-old Darian Welch admitted to pointing a loaded gun at a woman pumping gas into her car in Grand Blanc Township on July 23rd, 2021 and demanding her keys. Then, on September 12th, 2021, Welch asked a woman for a ride to a nearby apartment complex, and when they arrived he punched and kicked her repeatedly before leading police on a high-speed chase in her vehicle and crashing into a utility pole.

Welch pleaded guilty to one count of brandishing a weapon while committing a carjacking and one count of carjacking, and was sentenced to 141 months in prison by a federal judge.