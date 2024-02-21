Flint Man Faces First Charges under Michigan Safe Storage Laws after Daughter Shoots Herself

A Flint man faces charges after his child reportedly shot herself with a handgun.

Only a day after Michigan’s safe storage laws went into effect, prosecutors say police responded to Hurley Medical Center on February 14th, where they found 2-year-old Sky McBride suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The child is still in critical condition.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton says 44-year-old Michael Tolbert now faces multiple charges, including first-degree child abuse, violating Michigan’s firearm storage law, felon in possession of a firearm, and lying to police. Leyton says these are the first charges filed under the new safe storage law.