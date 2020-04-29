Flint Man Dies in Late Night Boating Accident
Saginaw Bay (source: U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service)
One man is dead after a boat capsized during a storm on Saginaw Bay Tuesday night. Several agencies responded shortly after 11:30 p.m., to the area near the Consumers Energy Plant between Spoils Island and the hot ponds, where three people from Flint had been in the 12-foot boat.
A 35-year-old man was able to swim to shore, and emergency responders rescued a 30-year-old man. They were treated and released at a local hospital. The 35-year-old man’s father, identified as 56-year-old Thomas Klatt, was found later, but was pronounced dead when he could not be revived. The Bay County Sheriff’s Office, US Coast Guard, Bay City and Hampton Township Fire Departments and Essexville Public Safety all assisted at the scene.