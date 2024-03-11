Flint Man Convicted of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Child

A Flint man is looking at 25 years to life in prison after he was found guilty of criminal sexual conduct with a child.

32-year-old Terry Lee Horne was convicted of two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a 12-year-old girl, the daughter of his girlfriend. He was living with the woman and her four children at the time of the assaults, in the spring of 2019. According to prosecutors, Horne admitted to sexually abusing the girl on two occasions, though the girl claimed there were more assaults.

Sentencing for Horne has yet to be scheduled.