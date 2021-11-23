Flint House Explosion Kills 3

Three people have been confirmed dead in a house explosion in Flint Monday, November 22.
The explosion occurred around 9:30 in the 3900 block of Hogarth Ave. A 70-year-old man and another man were taken to local hospitals. The older man was pronounced dead. A 4-year-old child and 55-year-old woman were later found dead. Two others are hospitalized.
About 17 structures near the home sustained damage from the blast, with three of them considered destroyed. Most of the surrounding area was evacuated. Fire crews were on the scene for several hours battling multiple blazes while three houses burned from the explosion. Consumers Energy shut off utilities to most of the area.
Gas service for more than 20 homes in the area has been shut off to avoid any possible related issues. A local Home Depot store is working with the city to board up nearby homes free of charge that had windows blown out. City officials were working to determine which homes were safe to re-enter.
Around the same time, Genesee County Central Dispatch began receiving reports of the ground shaking from several locations, including Grand Blanc, Burton and Mundy Township. Volcanodiscovery.com has listed an unconfirmed seismic-like event nearly eight miles southwest of Flint, registering magnitude three point six on the Richter scale. It isn’t known if the event was triggered by the sheer force of the blast or if the event caused the explosion.
People displaced by the explosion can call Catholic Charities at (810) 232-9950 for assistance in finding housing. The Red Cross is also available for those who need help at 1 (800) RED-CROSS.
Other shelters are available for anyone displaced by the explosion at: