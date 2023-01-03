Flint Homicide Suspect in Custody After Brief Chase

A 31-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Flint Monday afternoon.

Around 3:55, police say they responded to the 3900 block of Blackington Avenue for a reported shooting, and found the man who had been shot outside a residence. He was transported to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

According to Michigan State Police, a suspect was found and arrested following a chase through Mount Morris and Flint Townships. The 30-year-old male suspect is lodged at the Genessee County Jail, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Flint Major Case Unit at 810-730-2535 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.