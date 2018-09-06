Flint Federal Judge Rejects Moving Airport Stabbing Trial

(Alpha Media file photo)

A judge has rejected a request to move the trial of a man who is accused of stabbing a police officer at the Flint airport.

Judge Linda Parker says the jury pool in Flint federal court is drawn from 750,000 people. She said Thursday there are plenty of people who can give Amor Ftouhi  a fair trial.

Ftouhi’s lawyers had asked to move the November 5th  trial to Detroit where the jury pool is even larger and where people might not have heard about the dramatic attack in June 2017.

Ftouhi is a native of Tunisia who lives in Montreal. He’s accused of stabbing Lt. Jeff Neville while yelling “Allahu Akbar,” the Arabic phrase for “God is great.” Neville survived.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Naked Boater Rescued On Saginaw River In Bay County Local Leaders Excited About State Marshall Plan One Driver Killed In Two Vehicle Saginaw County Crash Narcotics Stolen in Drug Store Burglary Prosecutors Weigh In On Former Priest’s Plea, Investigation Ongoing Bay City Seeking Moratorium Stopping Enforcement Of Lead Pipe Rules
Comments