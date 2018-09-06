Flint Federal Judge Rejects Moving Airport Stabbing Trial

A judge has rejected a request to move the trial of a man who is accused of stabbing a police officer at the Flint airport.

Judge Linda Parker says the jury pool in Flint federal court is drawn from 750,000 people. She said Thursday there are plenty of people who can give Amor Ftouhi a fair trial.

Ftouhi’s lawyers had asked to move the November 5th trial to Detroit where the jury pool is even larger and where people might not have heard about the dramatic attack in June 2017.

Ftouhi is a native of Tunisia who lives in Montreal. He’s accused of stabbing Lt. Jeff Neville while yelling “Allahu Akbar,” the Arabic phrase for “God is great.” Neville survived.