      Weather Alert

Flint Drug Bust Suspect Leads MSP, FANG on I-69 Chase to Shiawassee

Ric Antonio
Oct 1, 2021 @ 7:00am
(source: MSP)

A man in flint led police on a chase after leaving the suspected scene of a drug bust.

Around 3:30pm Wednesday, investigators with the Flint Area Narcotics Group (FANG), and Michigan State Police troopers were attempting to arrest an individual at a residence on flint’s south side, when he got into a vehicle and attempted to leave.

While doing so, the suspect nearly struck several investigators who were on foot, before colliding with an state patrol car.

Troopers followed through the City of Flint, onto westbound I-69, with the pursuit ending near M-71 in Shiawassee County after Tire deflating stop-sticks and a roadblock made of three patrol cars were used.

No one was injured, but a large amount of narcotics were recovered.

The suspect remains in the Flint City Jail on multiple felony charges.

Popular Posts
Trooper Injured in Flint Crash
Midland County Infant's Death Under Investigation
Bay County Health Dept. to Offer Pfizer Booster Shots
Head-On Crash Kills Both Drivers in Shiawassee County
Shooting Under Investigation in Saginaw
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On