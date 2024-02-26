Flint City Council Member Eric Mays Passes Away

A long time and often controversial Flint Council member has passed away.

Eric Mays died Saturday at the age of 65 from what has been described as natural causes after an illness. Mays represented Flint’s First Ward for more than 10 years. He was often at the center of controversy for his outspoken manner and numerous forced removals from the council chambers. He was currently serving a three month suspension from the Flint City Council before his death, though Mays’ lawyers were preparing a challenge to that suspension.

Despite his contentious relationship with other members of the council and city staff, he was reelected twice, serving three terms since 2013. His constituents describe Mays as an unwavering voice against injustice.

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley has ordered flags to be flown at half staff at City Hall today in honor of his memory. Funeral arrangements are pending.