Flint Airport Attacker Convicted

A Tunisian man living in Montreal who drove to Flint’s Bishop Airport and stabbed an airport police officer has been convicted of terrorism and other crimes in federal court. Amor Ftouhi attacked Lt. Jeff Neville at the Flint airport in June of 2017. Neville was seriously injured, but survived. Ftouhi was convicted of three crimes on Tuesday.

Investigators said Ftouhi’s plan was to stab Neville , take his gun and shoot people in the airport. He had driven to Flint five days after entering the U.S. by way of the entry point in Champlain, New York. He tried to buy a gun at a gun show, but failed, instead purchasing a large knife.