A fire caused what Saginaw Fire Chief Christopher Van Loo called “limited damage” at the Rib Shack restaurant Tuesday afternoon. It was reported about 2:41 p.m. at the longtime restaurant, located at 1801 E. Genesee.

First reports said the building was engulfed in flames, but firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly. The fire’s cause was under investigation and no dollar loss was immediately avalaible. No injuries were reported.