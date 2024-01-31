WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Flags to Fly Half Staff for Fallen MSP Trooper

By jonathan.dent
January 31, 2024 2:00AM EST
Flags to Fly Half Staff for Fallen MSP Trooper
(source: Go Fund Me, Popp family)

Flags around the state will be flown at half-staff Wednesday in honor of fallen Michigan State Police Trooper Joel Popp.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered all U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff at the State Capitol Complex and at all public buildings and grounds, and encourages residents, businesses, schools, and local governments to do the same.

39-year-old Joel Popp was killed in a crash on I-75 near Birch Run last Wednesday. He joined MSP in 2020 and was assigned to the agency’s Tri-City post.

Flags are to be returned to full-staff on Thursday.

