Flags to Fly Half Staff for Fallen MSP Trooper

Flags around the state will be flown at half-staff Wednesday in honor of fallen Michigan State Police Trooper Joel Popp.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered all U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff at the State Capitol Complex and at all public buildings and grounds, and encourages residents, businesses, schools, and local governments to do the same.

39-year-old Joel Popp was killed in a crash on I-75 near Birch Run last Wednesday. He joined MSP in 2020 and was assigned to the agency’s Tri-City post.

Flags are to be returned to full-staff on Thursday.