Flags Lowered to Honor Clare County Sheriff’s Deputy

(source: Clare County Sheriff's Office)

U.S. and Michigan flags will be lowered to honor a Clare County Sheriff’s deputy who died in an accident at the Clare County Fair on July 25.

Mounted Deputy Nichole Shuff was responding to a medical emergency on her horse while on duty at the fair. As she attempted dismounting, she fell, suffering fatal head injuries. The 33-year-old Shuff was with the Mounted Division for two years.

Funeral services will be held Friday, August 5 at 1:00 p.m. at the Jaime Performing Arts Center at Farwell High School, with visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered all U.S. and state flags to be lowered to half-staff at the state capitol and all public buildings and grounds across Michigan in conjunction with the funeral service.