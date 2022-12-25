Five vegetable talks that can’t be missed at 2023 Ag Ideas to Grow With

Veg out to five great vegetable production talks from March 6 to March 10 at 9 a.m. each day.

The vegetable track at MI Ag Ideas to Grow With will feature crop management talks on root, shoot and fruit vegetables, with a special focus on beets, carrots, radishes, salad mixes and sweet corn. In addition, there will be a research talk on alternatives to paraquat herbicide and a talk covering some of the basic concepts of biological control of insects and diseases in vegetables.

Each morning from March 6 to March 10, 2023, will feature 30-45 minutes of a talk and 15-30 minutes of discussions with the audience so you can get what you want out of it. For each class we will offer one Restricted Use Pesticide (RUP) credit for either Private Core or Commercial Category 1B, and one Certified Crop Advisor (CCA) credit for the Crop Management Category.

March 6

Biological Management of Insects and Diseases

March 6, 2023 9:00AM – 10:00AM Virtual Via Zoom

Learn more about the limits and opportunities in biological management of insects and diseases in vegetable production. RUP Core/Ctgry 1B: 1 credit. CCA Crop Mgmt: 1 credit

March 7

Shoot Vegetables 101: Salad Mixes

March 7, 2023 9:00AM – 10:00AM Virtual Via Zoom

Ben Phillips will leave no leaf unturned on salad mixes in this shoot vegetable production 101 session. RUP Core/Ctgry 1B: 1 credit. CCA Crop Mgmt: 1 credit

March 8

Fruit Vegetables 101: Sweet Corn

March 8, 2023 9:00AM – 10:00AM Virtual Via Zoom

Ben Phillips will present a fruitful talk on sweet corn in this fruit vegetable production 101 session. RUP Core/Ctgry 1B: 1 credit. CCA Crop Mgmt: 1 credit

March 9

Alternatives to Paraquat

March 9, 2023 9:00AM – 10:00AM Virtual Via Zoom

Sushila Chaudhari will discuss her investigation of safer alternatives to paraquat (Gramoxone) for postemergence weed control in vegetables. RUP Core/Ctgry 1B: 1 credit. CCA Crop Mgmt: 1 credit

March 10

Root Vegetables 101: Beets, Carrots, and Radishes

March 10, 2023 9:00AM – 10:00AM Virtual Via Zoom

Ben Werling will get to the root of the matter on beets, carrots and radishes in this root vegetable production 101 session. RUP Core/Ctgry 1B: 1 credit. CCA Crop Mgmt: 1 credit