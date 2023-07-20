WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Five Men Arraigned in Attempted Midland County Home Invasion

By News Desk
July 20, 2023 12:30AM EDT
Share
Five Men Arraigned in Attempted Midland County Home Invasion
(Getty Images)

Five men have been charged in Midland County following an attempted break in Sunday at a Warren Township residence.

Police say Andy Gomez-Niebla, Roberto Padron-Alvarez, Yoany Alvarez-Antuna, Yuan Biart-Gonzalez and Jorge Acosta tried breaking into the home for a reported connection to the marijuana trade. The homeowner prevented the break in by firing at the men, striking and wounding a sixth suspect who has not been named pending arraignment as he recovers at a local hospital. The other five are charged with numerous felonies, including conspiracy to commit a breaking and entering, attempted breaking and entering, possession of burglary tools, and a number of firearms charges.

Their bond has been set at $1 million each, with a Midland County magistrate calling them a danger to the community.

Popular Stories

1

US-10 Construction in Bay County Begins the Next Phase
2

Michigan Fruit Pie Competition at the Saginaw County Fair presented by: Star of the West Milling, Michigan Sugar, American Crystal Sugar Beets
3

Body of Saginaw Teen Discovered in Abandoned House
4

Firefighters Extinguish Combine Fire in Frankenmuth Wheat Field
5

Consumers Energy Under Investigation for Faulty Meters