Five Men Arraigned in Attempted Midland County Home Invasion

Five men have been charged in Midland County following an attempted break in Sunday at a Warren Township residence.

Police say Andy Gomez-Niebla, Roberto Padron-Alvarez, Yoany Alvarez-Antuna, Yuan Biart-Gonzalez and Jorge Acosta tried breaking into the home for a reported connection to the marijuana trade. The homeowner prevented the break in by firing at the men, striking and wounding a sixth suspect who has not been named pending arraignment as he recovers at a local hospital. The other five are charged with numerous felonies, including conspiracy to commit a breaking and entering, attempted breaking and entering, possession of burglary tools, and a number of firearms charges.

Their bond has been set at $1 million each, with a Midland County magistrate calling them a danger to the community.