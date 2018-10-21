Five compelling reasons to attend the integrated crop and pest management update on Dec. 18

The 20th Annual Integrated Crop and Pest Management Update for Agribusiness will feature 2019 MSU crop and pest recommendations, on-farm research data and pesticide certification credits.

October 18, 2018 – Author: George Silva

The Michigan State University Extension Field Crops Team along with Eaton County MSU Extension will host the 2018 Integrated Crop and Pest Management Update on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2018, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the MSU Pavilion for Agriculture and Livestock Education (4301 Farm Lane Lansing, MI 48910). The audiences include agribusiness representatives, retail sales and service professionals, private crop consultants and farmers. Out of state participants are invited to attend.

Five reasons for attending this event are as follows:

Program participants will receive the most recent MSU Extension’s recommendations for 2019 potential weed, insect and disease problems, fertilizer practices, and emerging issues. These recommendations are based on field research conducted by MSU specialists.

Program is offered in a timely fashion so that businesses and farmers can make their year-end bulk purchasing decisions based on demand and availability. The timing of bulk purchases can have tax implications.

Event will provide a jumpstart for the 2019 season. The field crop industry is facing production and marketing challenges associated with climate changes, volatile commodity prices, rising input costs, rapidly evolving technologies and potential new pests.

Participants will receive a new hard copy of the new MSUE bulletin E434 2019 Weed Control Guide.

Participants will receive 7 MDARD credits (Com. Core, Priv. Core, 1A), 6.5 CCA credits and MAEAP phase 1 credit for this session.

Online registration using a credit card is available. You can also download a brochure for mail-in check registration. Please email George Silva at silvag@msu.edu or call 517-543-4467 if you have questions.