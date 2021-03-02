Fishermen Find Body Part in Flint River
(Alpha Media file photo)
Fishermen made a disturbing discovery in the Flint River in Taymouth Township on Friday, February 26.
Police say the men were fishing in the area of Seymore and Sloan roads when they snagged a boot sometime before 7:00 p.m. The boot had a human foot inside. The remains were sent to the Michigan Institute of Forensic Science of Medicine to determine the age, gender and ethnicity of the person it belonged to, plus how long it had been in the water.
After a search of the area, no other body parts were found. Police are looking into missing person cases in the area.