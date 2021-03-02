      Weather Alert

Fishermen Find Body Part in Flint River

Michael Percha
Mar 2, 2021 @ 8:14am
(Alpha Media file photo)

Fishermen made a disturbing discovery in the Flint River in Taymouth Township on Friday, February 26.

Police say the men were fishing in the area of Seymore and Sloan roads when they snagged a boot sometime before 7:00 p.m. The boot had a human foot inside. The remains were sent to the Michigan Institute of Forensic Science of Medicine to determine the age, gender and ethnicity of the person it belonged to, plus how long it had been in the water.

After a search of the area, no other body parts were found. Police are looking into missing person cases in the area.

Popular Posts
Scratch-Off Michigan Lottery Ticket Wins Saginaw County Woman $500,000
Frost Laws Go Into Effect for Southern Michigan Starting Monday
Missing Man Found Dead
Forward Corp. Announces Acquisition of Ideal Party Stores
HUD Provides Housing Grants to the Great Lakes Bay Region
Sports News