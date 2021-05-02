First Tee — Eastern Michigan to Launch Programming at Maple Leaf Golf Course
(WSGW File Photo)
First Tee — Eastern Michigan announced new junior golf programming will launch at Maple Leaf Golf Course this summer. This expansion was made possible through the chapter’s partnership with the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational.
“We are excited to continue our expansion into the Great Lakes Bay Region by introducing the game of golf and its inherent values in all Bay City Public Elementary Schools and through a summer program at Maple Leaf Golf Course,” said First Tee — Eastern Michigan program director and PGA Professional Joe Simpson. “Thanks to the support of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, our programs will reach over 3,000 young people in Bay County this year.”
Junior golfers ages 5 through 18 are invited to register for classes that will take place from June 24 – August 12, 2021. Led by PGA Professional Doug Temple and a staff of trained coaches, classes will focus on golf instruction while also emphasizing life skills such as inner strength, self-confidence and resilience. The $100 registration fee includes all instruction and a junior golf tournament in August. Participants are encouraged to bring their own equipment however, there will be equipment available during class time for those that do not have their own. Financial aid is available for those not able to pay the registration fee.
“The need to empower our youth, so that they are prepared to tackle all of life’s challenges is critical now more than ever,” said Simpson. “The game of golf naturally provides opportunities for safe and socially distant outdoor activities that can provide a fun and meaningful experience.”
First Tee programs have been modified to ensure safety protocols are met. Classes will fill up quickly, so those interested in participating are encouraged to register at www.firstteeeasternmichigan.org.