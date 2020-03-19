First Positive COVID-19 Case Confirmed in Midland County
Source: CDC Image
A second case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in the Great Lakes Bay Region, this time in Midland County. A Saginaw County case was confirmed within the past week.
The Midland patient is a woman with a history of international travel. She’s been in isolation in her home and the Midland County Department of Public Health is working with the patient to identify and contact others who may have been exposed.
COVID-19 symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath and can appear anywhere from 2 to 14 days after exposure.