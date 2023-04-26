WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

First of Its Kind Manufacturing Coming to Shiawassee County

By News Desk
April 26, 2023 5:30AM EDT
Shiawassee County

A Shiawassee County community is getting a new advanced manufacturing plant.

LJ, Inc., headquartered in Swartz Creek, is a family-owned company providing electrical, fabrication, automation and robot integration solutions, controls engineering, HVAC and computer service needs. It is buying 50 acres of land in Venice Township, where it will construct a 150,000-square-foot facility to house the manufacture of autonomous dredges. The project will result in the first dredge company in Michigan and the first autonomous dredge company in the world.

The project is expected to generate a total capital investment of $18.25 million and create 250 jobs with the support of a t$2.5 million Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant.

For information on careers with LJ Inc., visit ljinc.biz/employment-opportunities.

