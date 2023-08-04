First Human Case of Swine Flu of 2023 Confirmed in Michigan

The centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed the first positive case of swine flu in Michigan this year in a Tuscola County resident.

The resident began experiencing flu like symptoms after attending the Tuscola County Fair, which took place from July 23 to 29 in Caro. Health officials say the incubation for swine flu can be up to ten days, but is normally around three. Swine flu symptoms are similar to traditional influenza. The Tuscola County Health Department is urging anyone who has developed flu like symptoms after attending the fair to immediately call their primary care provider or the health department at 989-673-8114.