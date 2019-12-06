First Ever Hawkins Award Presented By Saginaw Club
Brady Devereaux of Hemlock High School holds the Hawkins Award Trophy following the presentation at the Saginaw Club. Photo by WSGW's John Hall for Alpha Media.
The winner of the first ever Hawkins Award presented to Saginaw County’s most outstanding senior football player is Brady Devereaux of
Hemlock High School.
Award Committee Chairman David Hoffman of the Saginaw Club says it took about 18 months to develop the concept modeled after college football’s Heisman Trophy. Hoffman explained the award is named for Harry Hawkins who starred at both Arthur Hill High School and the University of Michigan in the 1920’s.
Hoffman added the award selection is based half on football performance with the other half split between academics and
community service. The two runners up were Ethan Champney from Swan Valley and Jack Dreyer of Freeland.