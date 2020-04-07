First COVID-19 Death Reported in Midland County
(source: Centers for Disease Control)
The Midland County Department of Public Health announced Tuesday that it had received notification of the first local death attributed to COVID-19. The individual was an elderly male with underlying health conditions. He was hospitalized and passed away on Tuesday, April 7 at MidMichigan Health in Midland.
“Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and loved ones,” said Fred Yanoski, Director/Health Officer. “Unfortunately, this is a grave reminder of the serious threat that COVID-19 is to our community and the residents of Michigan. Everyone needs to continue to take all of the current orders and recommendations very seriously to protect themselves and their loved ones. ”