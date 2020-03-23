First Cases of Coronavirus in Gladwin, Tuscola Counties
(source: Centers for Disease Control)
The COVID 19 virus continues to spread with new cases reported Gladwin and Tuscola counties.
The two counties confirmed a single case each. The Tuscola County victim is an 88-year-old man with no recent travel history. There’s no information about the Gladwin County victim, other than they also have no travel history.
Single cases have also been confirmed in Clare and Roscommon counties, and the Upper Peninsula reported its first confirmed case Sunday, March 22 in Chippewa County.
The total of confirmed cases statewide now stands at 1,035. Nine people in Michigan have died from the virus.