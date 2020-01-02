New Decade, New Babies in the Great Lakes Bay Region
Brandon and Rachel Betrus with baby Maverick (photo courtesy McLaren Bay Region)
The first baby of the decade born in the Great Lakes Bay Region was a boy born at 12:17 a.m. at MidMichigan Health in in Midland.
Gavin Bunting was born to parents Katya and Jordan Bunting nearly two weeks early. He wasn’t expected until Jan. 13. Gavin weighed 6 pounds , 2 ounces, and was nearly 20 inches long.
At Covenant HealthCare in Saginaw, the first baby of 2020 was born at 12:29 a.m. New Years Day to Avontea Hackworth. Baby girl Bria Hackworth weighed 5 pounds, 13 ounces and was 13 inches long. As is customary, Saginaw County’s Baby New Year received a gift basket from Covenant filled with baby goodies.
The first baby of 2020 at McLaren Bay Region was Maverick Joseph Betrus (pictured above). He was born at 10:48 a.m. on New Year’s Day to Brandon and Rachel Betrus of Bay City. Maverick weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce and was 17 3/4 inches long.