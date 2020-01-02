      Weather Alert

New Decade, New Babies in the Great Lakes Bay Region

Ann Williams
Jan 2, 2020 @ 2:39pm
Brandon and Rachel Betrus with baby Maverick (photo courtesy McLaren Bay Region)

The first baby of the decade born in the Great Lakes Bay Region was a boy born at 12:17 a.m. at MidMichigan Health in  in Midland.
Gavin Bunting was born to parents Katya and Jordan Bunting nearly two weeks early. He wasn’t expected until Jan. 13.  Gavin weighed 6 pounds , 2 ounces, and was nearly 20 inches long.

At Covenant HealthCare in Saginaw, the first baby of 2020 was born at 12:29 a.m. New Years Day to Avontea Hackworth. Baby girl Bria Hackworth weighed 5 pounds, 13 ounces and was 13 inches long. As is customary, Saginaw County’s Baby New Year received a gift basket from Covenant filled with baby goodies.

The first baby of 2020 at McLaren Bay Region was Maverick Joseph Betrus (pictured above). He was born at 10:48 a.m. on New Year’s Day to Brandon and Rachel Betrus of Bay City. Maverick weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce and was 17 3/4 inches long.

