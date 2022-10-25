Fires in Pinconning investigated as possible arson

No one was injured in three structure fires in Pinconning Monday night.

Pinconning-Fraser Township Fire Department was called in to battle the fires in the 500 block of Mercer and the 100 block of Van Etten Streets. The initial fire at Mercer spread to a neighbouring home. Mutual aid from nearby Bangor Township, Auburn-Williams, Beaver, Kawkawlin, Monitor, and Mt. Forest townships were called out to assist. One of the structures was a total loss, while the other two are salvageable according to City Manager Becky Lakin.

Bay County Sheriff fire investigators possible arson in the incidents.