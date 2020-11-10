      Weather Alert

Firefighters rescue little owl from California wildfire

News Desk
Nov 10, 2020 @ 2:38am

Firefighters in Southern California rescued a barn owl from a huge wildfire south of Los Angeles. A crew with the Orange County Fire Authority saved the little owl from the Silverado Fire on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the agency said on social media.

A video from the agency shows firefighters wrapping the owl in a jacket on the ground. Later, the bundled-up owl sits with its eyes closed in the lap of a firefighter in a vehicle as a radio call for help from animal control services in the background describes the owl as injured.

“Poor guy,” a man says in the video. “We’ll get you some help, buddy.”

The owl isn’t the first animal in the area whose rescue was captured on video. On Monday, a firefighter was seen picking up an injured rabbit under a smoky freeway overpass.

As of Wednesday morning, the Silverado Fire had burned over 13,300 acres near the city of Irvine, and it was 25% contained. High winds that helped the fire spread Monday had calmed to more favorable conditions for controlling the blaze, according to the state’s Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

