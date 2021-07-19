Firefighters rescue dog trapped between two walls

Cincinnati firefighters rescued a dog Sunday that was stuck between two concrete walls. The dog, Gertie, had been missing for five days.

The Cincinnati Fire Department posted video on Facebook showing firefighter Jenny Adkins using a sledgehammer to break down a cinderblock wall. “There have been missing posters up in Northside for five days in hopes of someone finding Gertie,” the caption read.”Today a homeowner heard a dog crying behind the garage wall and called us to check it out.”

When the responding officers arrived at the home, they realized a dog had fallen down a crevice and was trapped between the two walls. Because there was no way to lift the dog out of the crevice, the team had to knock down the wall using saws and a sledgehammer.

In about 10 minutes, the firefighters were able to get inside the wall and Adkins pulled the dog out, CBS affiliate WKRC reports. “This run ended in a happy reunion and a job well done by Truck 20,” the post reads.

CBS News has reached out to the Cincinnati Fire Department for more information and is awaiting response.