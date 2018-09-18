Firefighters Recommend Fire Safety All Year

Midland Fire Chief Chris Coughlin accepts a Fire Prevention Week proclamation from Mayor Maureen Donker during Monday night's Midland City Council meeting. Fire Marshal Tony Lelo was also at the presentation. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

It may be your home, but in case of a fire, smoke may create some confusion.

Midland Fire Marshal Tony Lelo says just like in school, a home fire drill can be a life saver. The plan should include two escape routes for each bedroom. The bedrooms, hallways and every level of the house should have a working smoke detector as most fire deaths are the result of smoke and heat, not flames. Once you’re out of the house, do not go back inside the house.

Across the United States, 2,735 people, four out of five victims, died during the 352,000 home fires in 2016. Firefighters recommend Fire Prevention Week, October 7th through the 13th, as a time to change the smoke detector batteries.

With the approach of the home heating season, a carbon monoxide alarm can save your life as carbon monoxide is a silent and odorless killer.

The Midland Fire Department is holding an open house, October 13th, from 1:00 p.m., till 4:00 p.m., at Fire Station #1, 816 Haley Street.