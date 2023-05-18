Firefighters battling massive 5-alarm blaze in Charlotte

Firefighters are battling a massive, five-alarm blaze that broke out Thursday morning at a construction site in Charlotte.

Videos and images shared on social media show bright orange flames engulfing part of a large building complex in the North Carolina city’s South Park neighborhood, a metropolitan area known for its large namesake shopping center. Additional footage taken by CBS affiliate WBTV captured a thick plume of black smoke rising up from the burning structure.

A tower crane operator working at the construction sight when the fire broke out was rescued and is safely on the ground, Charlotte fire officials confirmed to CBS News. No injuries have been reported.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police announced multiple road closures in the SouthPark area in a tweet after the fire broke out. At least one road has since been reopened. A spokesperson for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools told WBTV on Thursday morning that schools had not been impacted by the blaze.

STRUCTURE FIRE: 7700 block Liberty Row Dr. Charlotte Fire fighters currently on scene battling blaze at construction site. pic.twitter.com/ZWIBK1WuNq — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) May 18, 2023

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.