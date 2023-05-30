Firefighter Injured while Providing Mutual Aid at Bridgeport Township Fire

A firefighter was injured while providing mutual aid at a house fire in Bridgeport Township on Monday.

Crews with the Bridgeport and the Birch Run Fire Departments were responding to a multi-car crash on I-75 when another call came in about a fire in the 3900 block of Olive Street.

The Birch Run engine responded to find the 2-story home fully engulfed, and a second engine from Bridgeport arrived soon after. Firefighters safely evacuated the family and called for additional help from nearby departments. Officials say one firefighter with the Spaulding Township Fire Department was injured when the second floor collapsed. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and released that night with sprains to both legs.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, though firefighters believe it may have been an accident.