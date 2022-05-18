Fire Sparked at Wild Woods of Terror

A fire broke out at a haunted Kochville Township attraction early Wednesday, May 18.
Fire fighters from several departments were dispatched to 7500 Venoy Rd. around 1:10 a.m. for a fire at the Wild Woods of Terror. Crews found a fully involved structure fire upon arrival. It isn’t clear if any of the surround forested area caught fire as well. No injuries were reported.
Crews from Kochville Fire Department, Zilwaukee Fire Department, Carrollton Township Fire Department, and Tittabawassee Fire/Rescue worked quickly to shuttle water and extinguish the structure fire. Mobile Medical Response, Saginaw County Sheriff’s Department, and Saginaw Valley State University Campus Police also assisted.