Fire Of Undetermined Origin In Bay City Leaves 7 People Homeless

Heavy smoke and flames come through a second floor apartment window in Bay City. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

Investigators are seeking a cause of a fire destroying an apartment house on Bay City’s east side. A resident living at 1206 6th Street discovered the fire just after 5:00 p.m., Friday.

First crews on the scene found smoke and flames coming from the second floor on the west side of the house.

All the occupants escaped without any injuries. Bay City’s Public Safety Department called for mutual aid from the Portsmouth Township Fire Department and Essexville Public Safety.

A dollar loss has not been determined.

Smoke from the fire was hanging low to the ground and drifting through neighborhoods to the east of the fire.